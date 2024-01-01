PDS Planning Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $142.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

