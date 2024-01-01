Raymond James Reiterates “C$10.50” Price Target for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 323.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.72 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. Analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.2680099 earnings per share for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile



Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

