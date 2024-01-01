REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $17.95 on Monday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 262.18%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

