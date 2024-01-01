RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $376.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $377.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $354.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.