RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of RMR Wealth Builders’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

