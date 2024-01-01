RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.36 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,106,297 shares of company stock worth $266,540,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

