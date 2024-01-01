RMR Wealth Builders Has $541,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $255.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a 200-day moving average of $179.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

