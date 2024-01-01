RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuit were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Down 0.5 %

INTU opened at $625.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.11. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $631.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $55,839,500. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

