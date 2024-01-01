RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 3,375 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.45 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

