RMR Wealth Builders Sells 309 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,726,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $72.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

