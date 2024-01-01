RMR Wealth Builders Sells 603 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $243.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $228.62 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

