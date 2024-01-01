SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance

Shares of SVRE stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

