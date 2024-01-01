SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Performance
Shares of SVRE stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. SaverOne 2014 has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
