Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 677 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,129,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

PFE opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

