Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

