Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

