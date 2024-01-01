Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Encore Capital Group worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ECPG opened at $50.75 on Monday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.