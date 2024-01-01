Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 168 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 214,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after buying an additional 47,215 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.7 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

