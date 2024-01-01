Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $395,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SouthState were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $84.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

