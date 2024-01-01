Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $399,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $69.98 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

