Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

