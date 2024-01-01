Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $340,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 705.5% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 102.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Workday by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $276.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock worth $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.