Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $274,000 Investment in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 5.18% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 566.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of INQQ opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.99.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

