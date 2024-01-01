Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

