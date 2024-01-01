Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 12,283 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

