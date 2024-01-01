Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $267,824 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $108.92 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

