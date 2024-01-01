Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.2% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Shopify by 13.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

