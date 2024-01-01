Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Rises By 58.3%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

