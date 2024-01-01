Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Increases By 55.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Angi by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in Angi by 1,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,317,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,210,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angi by 1,453.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 802,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Angi by 2,798.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 654,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

