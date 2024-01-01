Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Declines By 14.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,483,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.96.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on APLS
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $484,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,057,718.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,630.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,626. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.