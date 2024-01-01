Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Increases By 21.4%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

APPS stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Digital Turbine last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

