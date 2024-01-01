Short Interest in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expands By 58.1%

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $670,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,941,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $123.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.13. Innospec has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

