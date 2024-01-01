Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Drops By 26.3%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Scienjoy Stock Up 8.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

Shares of Scienjoy stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Scienjoy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Scienjoy in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Stories

