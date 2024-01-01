Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 28.6%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

