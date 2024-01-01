Short Interest in Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Declines By 28.6%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $19.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.