Short Interest in Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Grows By 21.4%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.
