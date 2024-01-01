Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Expands By 22.3%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
