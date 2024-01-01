Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Expands By 22.3%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

