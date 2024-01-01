Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Drops By 29.7%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 417,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Yuexiu Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Yuexiu Property has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

Featured Stories

