Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.8% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $526.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

