Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 3rd. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Simulations Plus has set its FY24 guidance at $0.66-0.68 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SLP opened at $44.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a P/E ratio of 91.33 and a beta of 0.63. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,213.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $244,360.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,361 shares of company stock worth $2,331,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simulations Plus

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.