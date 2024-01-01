Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 11.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the second quarter worth $70,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Stock Up 2.3 %

SOTK stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28 and a beta of -0.30. Sono-Tek has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.73.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 million. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

