SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $376.87 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $377.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $354.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

