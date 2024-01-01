ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.07 and its 200 day moving average is $286.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

