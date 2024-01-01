ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $223,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7,702.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $70.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

