ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,095 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,837,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,003,000 after acquiring an additional 322,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $376,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rayonier by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after buying an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 211.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

