ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.