STASIS EURO (EURS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002568 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.94 million and $1.13 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

