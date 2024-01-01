Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.09% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $118.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

