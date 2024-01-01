StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASM. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

NYSE:ASM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

