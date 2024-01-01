StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.