StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
MHH stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $14.16.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
