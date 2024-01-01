Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

