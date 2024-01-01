Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
STXD stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $28.97.
Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF
Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile
The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.
