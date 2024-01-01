Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STXD stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:STXD Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.

